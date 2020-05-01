Mary Ann Pulliam Mary Ann Pulliam, 88, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. A private family funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday May 2, 2020 at 12 pm. The family will receive guests on Saturday May 2, 2020 in the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will be private for the family in Graceland Cemetery. For the full obituary and more information please go to www.Strouf.com Strouf Funeral Home 1001 High Street 262-632-5101
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 1, 2020.