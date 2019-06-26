Mary Beaumont (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with everyone. Many fun memories at Mamies..."
    - Suzanne Drissel
  • "My sincere condolences to you and your family."
    - Madison
  • "My sincere condolences to the Beaumont Family. May the..."
  • "May God bring everlasting comfort to your hearts and give..."
Service Information
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI
53185
(262)-534-2233
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Rochester
103 S. State Street
Rochester, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
First Congregational Church of Rochester
103 S. State Street
Rochester, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Beaumont

September 2, 1932 - June 11, 2019

Beaumont, Mary, age 86, of Kansasville, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1-3PM, with services starting at 3:30 PM at First Congregational Church of Rochester, 103 S. State Street, Rochester, WI 53167. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to the First Congregational Church of Rochester.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI. 53187

www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 26, 2019
bullet Beloit College
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.