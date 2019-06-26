Mary Beaumont
September 2, 1932 - June 11, 2019
Beaumont, Mary, age 86, of Kansasville, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1-3PM, with services starting at 3:30 PM at First Congregational Church of Rochester, 103 S. State Street, Rochester, WI 53167. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to the First Congregational Church of Rochester.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI. 53187
www.mealyfuneralhome.com