Mary C. Hall

April 27, 1940 - August 27, 2019

FRANKSVILLE - Mary C. Hall (nee Skaleski) of Franksville passed away with peace and grace at home with her precious daughter by her side on August 27, 2019 at the age of 79.

Mary Cecelia was born to life April 27, 1940 in Shawano, WI. She was the third child of four siblings. Mary is survived by her adoring daughter Laura (John) Syty, endearing grandsons Richard and William Syty, her loving brother Joe "Turtle Joe" Skaleski (Bonnie Splitt) of Shawano and sister Virginia Strickland of Texas. Also survived by other relatives and friends, especially Mary's guardian angel Sherry (Gary) Horton of Racine who forever touched her heart along with her rescue dog Buddy. Preceding Mary in death is her beloved husband Richard in July 2018 and dear sister Kay.

Mary moved to the Milwaukee area where she married Richard Hall and together welcomed and raised their daughter, Laura Michelle. Mary wore many hats throughout her life working at the Eagle Knitting Mill in Shawano after graduating high school, Briggs & Stratton Milwaukee, C+D Duck Farm Yorkville, as a bartender at Bessie in her hometown of Shawano and The Hideout in Raymond. Mary also worked along side her husband installing overhead garage doors and door openers. She was very involved with her daughter's school as homeroom mother, Brownie troop leader, sewing class helper and PTO. Mary volunteered for the American Cancer Society and the Milwaukee VA Hospital. As a grandmother she was a very proud Nanny and always available for her grandsons. She enjoyed sewing and was an excellent cook and baker. Mary baked some of the best desserts, especially her husband and grandson's favorite apple pie, cherry pie and peach cobbler.

Mary always saw the good in people, always smiled and always lent a helping hand, never too busy to help a stranger. She believed that if you spoke with love, your words would never be hurtful.

Laura would like to extend her heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Paul Durbin, his nurse Annette, Doctors Abha Malhotra, Ryan Engel and Lewis Rosenberg along with the medical staff at Ascension - All Saints Racine, specifically those that were a part of her care team throughout the years of which Mary received exceptional care. A very special thank you to the Lakeview Pharmacy team for providing personalized excellent service.

Memorials in Mary's name can be sent to "All Tressed Up" wig closet, c/o Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3805-B Spring St, Suite 220, Racine, WI 53405.

Private services were held.

