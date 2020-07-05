1/1
Mary C. Ingeman
1940 - 2020
Mary C. Ingeman

September 16, 1940 – June 30, 2020

RACINE – Mary C. Ingeman, 79, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Racine on September 16, 1940.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI, 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
