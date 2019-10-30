Mary Clotteal Jones(Nee: Pearson)

RACINE - Mary Clotteal Jones, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Manor of Kenosha. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:00 am at Greater Grace Temple Church, 522 N. Memorial Drive with Rev. Bobby Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am.

