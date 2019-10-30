Mary Clotteal (Pearson) Jones

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Grace Temple Church
522 N. Memorial Drive
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Grace Temple Church
522 N. Memorial Drive
Obituary
Mary Clotteal Jones(Nee: Pearson)

RACINE - Mary Clotteal Jones, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Manor of Kenosha. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:00 am at Greater Grace Temple Church, 522 N. Memorial Drive with Rev. Bobby Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 30, 2019
