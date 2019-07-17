Mary Elaine Dretzka"Elaine" Nee: Pezanoski

October 2, 1932 - July 11, 2019

RACINE - Mary Elaine Dretzka, age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Elaine was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 2, 1932, daughter of the late Sigmund and Jane (nee: Lewandowski) Pezanoski. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1950 and attained a Nursing Degree from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

On October 3, 1970 she was united in marriage to Roland N. Dretzka. They were married for forty-seven beautiful years before Roland preceded her in death on March 18, 2017.

Elaine was employed as a Registered Nurse with St. Mary's Hospital from 1955-1971.

With a profound Catholic faith, Elaine was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, the Ladies of Columbus, the Catholic Women's Club, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and volunteered for many other organizations. In her spare time, she loved keeping up with her friends, socializing, entertaining, cooking traditional Polish recipes, casino trips, traveling, and playing cards and dominos. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Elaine will be dearly missed by her children David (Phyllis) Dretzka, Susan Dretzka, Julie (Tim) Myers; granddaughters Jillian Dretzka, Abby, Molly and Kaylee Myers; brothers, Ed (Joanne) Pezanoski, Rich Pezanoski; sisters-in-law Rachel Pezanoski, Mary Lou Dretzka; nephews, nieces, cousins, and many cherished friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was also preceded in death by her daughter Mary Dretzka; brothers-in-law Hubert (Violet), Kenneth and Jerry Dretzka; sisters-in-law Lorraine Pezanoski, Marianne (Jim) Cherrie, Lenore (Nick) Dretzka-Fluyeras; in-laws Jerome & Elynor Dretzka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Church or St. Vincent de Paul have been suggested.

Heartfelt thanks to the rehab and nursing staffs at Ascension-All Saints and Tudor Oaks, and to all of the many visitors over the past several weeks.

