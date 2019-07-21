Mary Elaine Dretzka (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
Obituary
Mary Elaine Dretzka"Elaine" Nee: Pezanoski

October 2, 1932 - July 11, 2019

RACINE - Mary Elaine Dretzka, age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Church or St. Vincent de Paul have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 21, 2019
