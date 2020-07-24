Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Carolan

June 28, 1923 – July 17, 2020

RACINE – Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Carolan, age 97, died on Friday, July 17, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Betty was born June 28, 1923 to the late Clarence Kleven and Elizabeth Irene (nee: O'Brien) Howe. She graduated from Washington Park High School and went on to earn a degree in Education from Dominican College.

Betty was united in the sacrament of holy matrimony with Laurence Edward Carolan on December 1, 1943 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Betty was a homemaker and taught at St. Rose Catholic School. Betty was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church. For many years she volunteered and tutored at both St. Edward School and Holy Name School. Betty enjoyed exploring various artistic mediums including hand-thrown pottery, oil painting, needlepoint, stitchery, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Among her many and varied interests, she enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, and chocolate! Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her four children: daughter Sheila Polzin, son Laurence James and Cynthia Carolan, daughter Mary Teresa Cronin, son John Matthew and Kathleen Rice Carolan; grandchildren Michael Polzin (Chris), Ann and Tim Pettit, Mark and Elizabeth Polzin, John Polzin, Katherine and Elizabeth Carolan, Molly Cronin Oposnow and Christopher Oposnow, Joseph and Jennifer Cronin, Sean and Brittni Carolan; great grandchildren Michaela, Delaney and Callahan Polzin, Andy and Libby Pettit, Abby and Jack Polzin, Matthew (Julianne), Meghan and Michael Polzin, Norah and Teagan Cronin; brother-in-law, Raymond Carolan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Laurence, her sons-in-law Thomas K Cronin and Richard V Polzin, her toddler brother Robert Howe, her sister-in-law Patricia and husband George Ontko, her brothers-in-law John R Carolan and wife Margaret, James A Carolan, and sister-in-law Mary Kreitzer Carolan.

In accordance with Betty's wishes, services were held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Rev. Richard J. Molter officiated. Private interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living or St. Edward Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.

A note of thanks to Betty's St. Monica's Senior Living family and Rev. John Vianney Muweesi SDS, Ascension Chaplain, for the compassionate care and support given to her. May God bless all of you!

