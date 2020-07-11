Mary H. Spaeth

May 17, 1945 - July 7, 2020

Mary H. Spaeth, 75, of Franksville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Born in West Bend, WI on May 17, 1945, she was the daughter of James and Elizabeth (nee Wilcox) Ziegert. Her early life was spent in West Bend, where she graduated from West Bend High School in 1963. On October 24, 1964 she was united in marriage to Daniel O. Spaeth at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend. Following marriage they made their home in West Bend and raised their family before moving to Franksville in 1984.

Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, playing dice and cards, especially Sheepshead. She was an avid reader, but her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Danny; children, Laurie (Dan) Burns, Teri (Kelly) Gile, Kristen (Christopher) Nelson, Tracy Czernicki, and Rachel (Jamie) Gresk; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and brother James Ziegert. She is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Janel; sisters Ann and Ellen Ziegert; and son-in-law Mike Czernicki.

Family has suggested that memorials in Mary's name be sent to Alzheimer's Association or St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Union Grove on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18th from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Mary will be laid to rest at Holy Angel Cemetery in West Bend at 1:30PM on Saturday, July 18th.

During the visitation at the funeral home social distancing will be followed and although masks are recommended, they are not required. During the Mass at Church, social distancing will be followed and masks ARE REQUIRED, space will be limited to 90 people for the service.

Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Further information will follow.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com