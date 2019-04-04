Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. (Colla) Rathmann.

Mary J. Rathmann (Nee Colla)

6//1//1934- 4//1//2019

CALEDONIA -Born to Eternal Life April 1, 2019 age 84.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Frederick J. Rathmann.

Loving and devoted mom of Judy Agallar, Chris (Glenn) Fuller, Cindy (Terry) Young and Frederick Rathmann. Proud grandma of Willey Rathmann, Henry (Amy) Agallar, Nick (Toni) Agallar, Danny (Jenny) Nettleton, Kevin (Chassity) Fuller, Jeremey Fuller and Brittney (Josh) Fuller. Beloved sister if Joey (Mary) Colla. Preceded in death by her siblings; Sally, Peter, Rose, Sammie and Jeannie. Mary was loved and will be remembered by 10 great grandchildren, her friend, John, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday April 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield from 4-7pm. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 6 at ST RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4339 Douglas Ave, Racine from 10-11am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 11am. Burial Monday April 8 at 11am at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

Mary was a member of the Kenosha Deaf Club and the Kelly Center.

To receive this obit text 1841201 to 414-301-6422.