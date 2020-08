Mary Jo Mai

RACINE-Mary Jo (nee: Lyons) Mai, 75, passed away at her home on Wednesday August, 12, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday August, 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479