Mary L. Neu

May 16, 1947 - May 2, 2019

Mary L. Neu (nee Lizdas), currently of Madison, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 71.

She was born in Racine, WI on May 16, 1947 to Edward and Leone Lizdas. She graduated high school from St. Catherine's High School in Racine before marrying her husband, Thomas on June 25, 1966. Mary was devoted to her family. It was her dedication that inspired her to leave her position as a court stenographer to raise her family at home. Later in life, Mary enjoyed reading, swimming and always looked forward to her Tuesday card games with friends. She found joy being surrounded by nature, especially in her travels. Mary loved watching her grandchildren grow and participate in their school or sporting events. Known as the "Dog Whisperer" among her family, Mary loved animals and pampered her loving companion and cat, Coalie.

Mary will be deeply missed by her sons, Ron (Tracy) Neu and Scott Neu; Daughter-in-law, Stacey; grandchildren, Kasey and Derek Hermanson; brothers, Tom (Maureen) Lizdas and Anthony "Bud" (Linda) Rondone; nieces, Dawn, Pam, and Tracy; and life-long friend, Cookie Zenko. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; brother, Marty Rondone; and sisters, Micky Turkowski (nee Rondone), Lori Christensen, and Suzanne Hutchens.

The visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. until the time of the 6:30 p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Elmbrook Humane Society, 20950 Enterprise Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045, are appreciated.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care for their mission and loving care of Mary.

