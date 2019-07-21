Mother Mary L. Scales-Hardin

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Compassionate Tabernacle United Holy Church of America
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Compassionate Tabernacle United Holy Church of America
2054 Mead St.
Obituary
Mother Mary L. Scales-Hardin

RACINE - Mother Mary L. Scales-Hardin (re: Jackson) was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at Ridgewood Care Center.

Her Homegoing Service will be held in the Compassionate Tabernacle United Holy Church of America, 2054 Mead St., on Wednesday, July 24th, at 11:00 a.m. with Elder John Smith, Rev. Melvin Hargrove, and Pastor Virginia Lackey officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ridgewood Care Center, Richard Doss RN, and Season Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving care and support given to Mother Mary and her family.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 21, 2019
