Mary Lou Kullberg

December 13, 1945 - December 30, 2019

RACINE - Mary Lou Kullberg: 74, of Racine died Monday December 30, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center of Racine, WI.

She was born December 13, 1945 in Elkhorn, WI the daughter of the late Walter O. and Dorothy E. (Turnquist) Kullberg. Mary graduated in 1964 from Williams Bay High School and in 1968 from Bethel College of St. Paul, MN with a Bachelors degree in Education. She taught elementary school for over 30 years retiring in 1999 from S.C. Johnson Elementary School of Racine, WI. Mary was a member of the Racine Bible Church of Racine, WI. Mary is survived by her brother: Chuck (Cheryl) Kullberg of Williams Bay, WI, her niece, Kate (Chad) Marchewka of Seattle, WA, her great-niece and nephew: Henry and Ada Marchewka both of Seattle, WA and by her many loving church family and friends who meant so much to her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Kullberg.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Racine Bible Church 12505 Spring Street Sturtevant, WI 53177 with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Private burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Visitation will be Saturday at church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials may be made in Mary name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box 4527 New York, New York 10163 or to Racine Bible Church. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase- Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.

