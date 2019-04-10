Mary Lou Vandenburg(Nee: Butterbaugh)

February 19, 1939 - April 7, 2019

RACINE - Mary Lou Vandenburg, age 80, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Kenosha, February 19, 1939, daughter of the late Homer and Mary Olive "Polly" (Nee: Page) Butterbaugh.

On September 5, 1959 she was united in marriage to Loren Vandenburg who preceded her in death in 1982. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church and P.E.O Chapter AZ. Mary Lou's heartfelt passion was as an animal advocate. She also enjoyed gardening and exercising.

She devoted her life to her family and will be dearly missed by her son, Jon Vandenburg of West Allis; her granddaughter, Renae Schoen; two great-grandchildren Brandon and Billy; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 am at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Avenue, with Rev. Chris Bryan officiating. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church or to any animal organization of one's choice have been suggested.

