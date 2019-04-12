Mary Lou (Butterbaugh) Vandenburg (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Jon.....I am very saddened by the loss of your mom, such a..."
    - Kathy Heinrichs-Setzer
  • "Please accept my sincerest condolences and have peace and..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms...."
  • "Our condolences to you on Mary's passing. Her kind heart,..."
    - Susy Coca
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."

Mary Lou Vandenburg(Nee: Butterbaugh)

February 19, 1939 - April 7, 2019

RACINE - Mary Lou Vandenburg, age 80, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 am at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Avenue, with Rev. Chris Bryan officiating. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church or to any animal organization of one's choice have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.