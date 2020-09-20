1/1
Mary Louise Chapman
1964 - 2020
Mary Louise Chapman

March 28, 1964 - September 11, 2020

RACINE - Mary Louise Chapman, age 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine, March 28, 1964, the fifth child of the late John and Donna (Nee: Stanton) Chapman.

Mary attended J.I. Case High School. She worked for Western Publishing delivering the mail and at various jobs through Careers Industries. Her favorite job by far was at SCJ Daycare taking care of the children. Mary enjoyed bowling, Bocce Ball, puzzles, books, and animals. But most of all she treasured the time spent with her mother playing BINGO. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her siblings, Michael (Mary) Chapman, Thomas Chapman, John (Kimberly) Chapman, Steve (Sherry) Chapman; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Haley, Lindsey, Julie, and Nick, TJ, Anna, and Melody, Julie, Jennifer, and Timothy; her aunt, Marianne Stanton; other relatives and dear friends including Virginia Dunk-Chapman.

Private services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Mary's group home caregivers though the years.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 17, 2020
I am extremely saddened to read about the passing of Mary. I had the pleasure of employing her at Western Publishing and she always had a smile and willing to perform her given tasks to the best of her ability. May God Bless my friend and her family!!!
Haves L. McNeal
Coworker
