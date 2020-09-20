Mary Louise Chapman

March 28, 1964 - September 11, 2020

RACINE - Mary Louise Chapman, age 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine, March 28, 1964, the fifth child of the late John and Donna (Nee: Stanton) Chapman.

Mary attended J.I. Case High School. She worked for Western Publishing delivering the mail and at various jobs through Careers Industries. Her favorite job by far was at SCJ Daycare taking care of the children. Mary enjoyed bowling, Bocce Ball, puzzles, books, and animals. But most of all she treasured the time spent with her mother playing BINGO. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her siblings, Michael (Mary) Chapman, Thomas Chapman, John (Kimberly) Chapman, Steve (Sherry) Chapman; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Haley, Lindsey, Julie, and Nick, TJ, Anna, and Melody, Julie, Jennifer, and Timothy; her aunt, Marianne Stanton; other relatives and dear friends including Virginia Dunk-Chapman.

Private services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Mary's group home caregivers though the years.

