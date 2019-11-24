Mary Louise DiCostanzo

April 11, 1933 - October 28, 2019

Mary Louise DiCostanzo, 86, of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully with her children by her side on October 28, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 11, 1933 to the late Fred and Lucille (née Lafferty) Leibrock. She was married to the late Albert DiCostanzo from 1958 until 1979. Mary will be forever remembered by her three children, Steve DiCostanzo, along with his wife Diane, of Black Rock, Connecticut; daughter Lucy DiCostanzo of New York City; and daughter Laura Tracht, as well as her husband Bob Tracht of Orlando Florida. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren Lily and Oliver DiCostanzo; Benjamin, Madeline and Daniel Tracht; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Bill Leibrock.

Mary graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in 1951 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1955. During her junior year she attended Northwestern University, enrolling in its prestigious theater department. Throughout her life, Mary had a passion for the arts. She played all genres of music on the piano and loved to sing. Acting, however, gave her the most joy (second only to her children). She performed in high school and college, directed musical theater for children and, more often than not, played the leading role in Racine Theater Guild productions. She also had the chance to travel and perform with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, receiving her Actors Equity card for that work.

An incredible athlete who loved all sports, Mary excelled at pool and bowling (once scoring a perfect game) and was the catcher for her college softball team. She was also an avid golfer and tennis player. Always a ham, she once waterskied from Milwaukee to Chicago on a dare. A fervent spectator of sports, Mary especially loved her Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, earning her the nickname Packer Mary from the Central Florida Packer Backer Club.

Mary loved a good party and was the first on the dance floor-showing off her moves whether it was a waltz, the mambo or disco-and was famous for the pitcher of homemade margaritas she kept in her freezer. She was also known for her fondness for big convertibles and for her custom license plate that read MSDICO. She loved playing bridge, gardening, knitting and baking hundreds of Christmas cookies every year. Mary also loved to converse and was considered a great wit until dementia took the best of her.

Her Service of Committal and Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 7301 West Nash Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216. All are invited.

In addition, there will be a celebration of life held in Orlando, Florida with a date to be determined.

Mary's family would like to thank the attentive and caring staffs at Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Extended Care, Watercrest of Lake Nona, and Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Racine Theatre Guild, racinetheatre.org or Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton. Please direct all condolences to Toale Brothers Funeral Home.