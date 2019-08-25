Mary Louise DyasNee: Bartlett

September 9, 1925 - August 21, 2019

RACINE - Mary Louise Dyas, age 93, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Willowcrest Health Services, South Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, September 9, 1925, daughter of the late Louis and Nellie (Nee: Grady) Bartlett.

Mary Louise was married to Robert E. Dyas who preceded her in death September 3, 1990. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 310, a former member of the Racine Elks Club and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are cousins, Robert Grady, Jean Petersen and Colleen Sinsky; other relatives; longtime friends, W. Patrick and Elaine Fogarty, Earl Sommerfeld, Sara Perkins; and the St. Patrick's Community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday at the church 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Memorials to the church have been suggested.

