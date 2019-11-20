Mary Louise Hill(Nee: Schaefer)

September 12, 1923 - November 17, 2019

RACINE - Mary Louise Hill, age 96, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, September 12, 1923, daughter of the late Royal and Marjorie (Nee: Pierce) Schaefer.

Mary Lou attended Racine Public Schools graduating from Washington Park High School Class of 1941. She attended Miami University Oxford, OH as a part of the class of 1948. On September 24, 1949 she married Franklin C. Hill who preceded her in death.

Mary Lou was employed by the Y.W.C.A. for many years as the Health, Physical Education and Recreational Director and also was employed with Camp Anokijig for twenty-five years. She was a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor/Trainer, Swim Instructor and Sailing Instructor for over forty years. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Racine. Mary Lou loved swimming, the outdoors, socializing, dining out with friends, and going up north to their cottage in Minocqua. Most of all she cherished time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, David (Sue) Hill of Mequon, WI, Donald Hill of Plymouth, WI; and her two granddaughters, Cecelia and Rebecca.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Hill; and brothers, Donald and William Schaefer.

A Memorial Service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, with Rev. Dr. Mark McDonough officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

The Hill Family want to express their utmost appreciation to the caring staff of Ridgewood Care Center and Seasons Hospice.

Memorials to either Camp Anokijig or Ridgewood Care Center are encouraged.

