Mary Lynn Elizabeth(Nee: Vitacco) Jaros

January 26, 1972 - June 8, 2020

RACINE – Mary Lynn Elizabeth (nee: Vitacco) Jaros, passed away at home on June 8, 2020.

Mary Lynn was born in Racine on January 26, 1972, the daughter of John and Marie (nee: Dubiel) Vitacco. The legacy of Mary Lynn's life echoes with selfless acts, motherly love and care, and a supportive attitude in every situation. She loved her children dearly; even when the road was rough, she continued to show unconditional love and encouragement. Though it appeared to be dwindling, faith carried Mary Lynn home on Monday night. Her parents, children, and family simply made it their aim to remind her that she was dearly loved.

Mary Lynn will be always remembered by her children, Meryn Pawluk, Hannah Vitacco, Petr Jaros and Lelaina Vitacco; grandchildren, Kaiden Gunn, Caleb Ortiz, Mya Gory, Oliver Lamberg and Malayah Avant; and her brother, Michael (Linda) J. Vitacco; nephew, Christian Vitacco; and her niece, Amelia Vitacco.

A memorial service for Mary Lynn will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with her family at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.

Due to the current regulations by the City of Racine Health Department, visitations and services are limited to 25 family and guests in our building at one time. You are welcome to wait outside and our staff will be available to monitor attendance and will assist those guests who wish to attend. We ask that guests be patient, practice social distancing, and masks are recommended. If we all worked together, we can provide a safe environment for not only Mary Lynn's family but for our guests as well. Thank you for your cooperation through this most difficult time.

