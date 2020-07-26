1/1
Mary M. Goebel
1929 - 2020
Mary M. Goebel

October 20, 1929 - July 23, 2020

Mary M. Goebel, age 90, of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 23, 2020. Mary is survived by her daughters, Gretchen (William) Zupek, Becky Goebel, Mary Louise (Jim) May, Catherine (Colin) Barfoot, Paula (Paul) Magnuson, and Anne (Tim) Foster; grandchildren, Matthew (Dejah Lange) Zupek, Kevin Barfoot, Sophia Foster, and Augustus Foster; her sister Jane (Robert) Lehman along with many more family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, of 64 years, Delbert Goebel; her grandson Joel Barfoot and her parents Thomas and Margaret.

Mary loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, going to the grandchildren's sporting events, dining out, attending plays at the Fireside and spending summertime at her cottage on Rooney Lake.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to your local Humane Society or to ASPCA.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Brighton Hospice and to Lexington Heritage Assisted Living.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
