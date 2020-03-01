Mary Pauline Berthelsen

March 16, 1921 - February 27, 2020

RACINE - Mary Pauline Berthelsen, 98, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, February 27, 2020.

Mary was born in Alberta, Canada to the late Edward and Anna (nee Nelson) Holgerson on March 16, 1921. She graduated high school and went to the Prairie Bible Institute for three years. Mary spent 35 years as a missionary in India from 1947 until 1982. In Amalner, India, she was united in marriage to Einer Berthelsen on September 12, 1957.

Mary, along with her husband, were devoted and faithful servants of the Lord. Together, they were active members of Calvary Memorial Church and missionaries with the The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM). They both were instrumental in helping establish many TEAM churches in India. During her time as a missionary, Mary served as a nurse and spread the Gospel of the Lord to the people of India.

Mary taught Sunday school at Calvary Memorial Church. She was involved in the ladies group, served in the kitchen group, and was a member of the seniors group. Mary also taught Bible studies to the children in her neighborhood. Most importantly, her lifelong desire and last wish was that people would believe in the name of the Lord and be saved (Acts 16:31).

Mary appreciated the music from the Salvation Army and the Glory Singers. She was an avid reader and loved to knit and crochet. Mary had knowledge of all the birds in India, hence, was delighted to be a bird watcher. She also enjoyed watching both the Chicago Cubs and the Green bay Packers. Mary was fond of cooking and family get-togethers.

Mary will be dearly missed by her children: Nancy Menges and Marilynn Schnuckel; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Edna (David) Jurling; and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Einer on February 15, 2018; one daughter and three sons-in-law: Judith Ann (Timler) Olander, John Menges, and Glenn Schnuckel; two sisters; and one brother.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Nathan Joy James officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to either Calvary Memorial Church missions or to TEAM. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

