Mary Rose Zens

RACINE - Mary Rose Zens, 68, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on November 17, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm. A funeral mass for Mary will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10 am. An additional time of visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9 am until the time of mass. Mary's final resting place will be St. Louis Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church (1425 Grove Ave, Racine, WI 53405) and/or any organization or in Mary's name.

To view Mary's full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361