Mary Schultz

November 5, 1936 - October 11, 2019

RACINE - Mary Schultz, 82, passed away on October 11, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mary was born to the late Krikor and Rose (nee: Hovagimian) Kamakian on November 5, 1936, in Racine. She was united in marriage to John Schultz on May 14, 1955, in Racine.

Mary was a tremendous person who loved her family deeply. She was a generous person who cared about everyone. Mary was very proud of her Armenian heritage. She was also a great cook and baker. Mary loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was most happy when she was around them. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Mary's memory is her husband, John L. Schultz; children: Angie Brunhart of Shorewood, WI, Mark (Sandy) Schultz of Oshkosh, WI; Brian (Vicki) Schultz of Racine, Glenn (Jeanie) Schultz of Racine, and Lisa (Gary) Pipik of New Berlin, WI; brother, Chuck (Carol) Kamakian; sister, Ann (Les) Lucareli; sister-in-laws: Shirley Kamakian and Nancy Schultz; grandchildren: Kelly, Tyler, J.T., Miranda, John, Brandon, Ben, Katie, Drew, and Hunter; great-grandchildren: Luciana, Kaspian, Owen, Maxwell, and Adam; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her brother, George (Joyce) Kamakian; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John H. and Wilhelmina Schultz; and brother-in-law, George Schultz.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:30 am at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church (4605 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402). A time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial meal to follow internment at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mesrob Armenian Church, "Kamakian Fund" (4605 Erie St. Racine, WI 53402). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mullane and his staff, as well as Dr. Michael Pothen and his staff from Aurora. The family would also like to thank Katherine, Lisa, Kate, and their staff from Aurora Hospice.

