Mary Schultz

November 5, 1936 - October 11, 2019

RACINE - Mary Schultz, 82, passed away on October 11, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:30 am at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church (4605 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402). A time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial meal to follow internment at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mesrob Armenian Church, "Kamakian Fund" (4605 Erie St. Racine, WI 53402). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361