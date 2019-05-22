Mary Wahlen

RACINE – Mary Wahlen passed away at Ridgewood Care Center.

In Racine, she was born to the late Rudolph and Suzanne (nee Nuter) Stevica. Mary was united in marriage to Leonard E. Wahlen Sr. on February 15, 1947 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Racine. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2002.

Mary graduated from William Horlick High School and worked with Hamilton Beach for a short time before she became a secretary for the Racine Unified School District. She retired after 25 years in 1995.

Mary was a faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and active with the Bereavement Committee. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Mary was enthusiastic about sewing. Her and her husband loved to square dance and go boating in their earlier years. They also enjoyed traveling in the United States, other countries, and taking cruises. Mary loved Wisconsin because she enjoyed the change of seasons. She was a private person and like the thing just the way they were supposed to be. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children: Sue (Don) Miller, Rudy (Kathy) Wahlen, and Kelli (Mark) Allan; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was also preceded in death by a son, Leonard "Boke" E. Wahlen Jr. and a brother, Rudolph Stevica.

Visitation with the family will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will start at 12:00 PM. with Father Yameed Blonco celebrating. A service of committal and entombment will be privately held at Holy Cross – Queen of Martyrs Patio (Hwy. 32) at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

"Going to miss you guys but, you know Dad, Boke, and I will be watching over you. So take care of each other, and someday we will be back to the tight family we always were."

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361