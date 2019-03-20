Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryAnn Funk. View Sign

MaryAnn Funk October 1, 1931 - March 17, 2019 MaryAnn Funk, age 87, a loving wife for 39 years, a devoted mother of four, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of fourteen, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie. Born in Hays, Kansas on October 1, 1931, she was the oldest child of Rose and Clement Urban. MaryAnn was educated in Hutchinson, Kansas and moved to Colorado, where in 1951, she married Louis H. Funk. One of their first dates, to her mother’s utter delight, was a Sunday Mass. They moved to the family farm in Paris, WI and had four children: Janice, Joseph, Jill, and Jackie. MaryAnn worked at a hospital and on the farm; baked delectable apple pies; traveled to Palm Springs, Hawaii and Florida; and played pinochle and golf with a passion. When she was 62, she hit a hole-in-one. When she lost her favorite travel partner, Louie, in 1990, she kept taking trips with friends and family, touring China, Germany, Florida and Alaska. She also loved to watch her beloved White Sox play baseball. She is survived by her three oldest children, Janice (Bruce) Bosman of Kenosha, Joseph (Dianne) Funk of Union Grove and Jill Oscarson of Pleasant Prairie; all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Urban; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; their youngest daughter, Jackie; nine sisters and brother; and her son-in-law, Richard Oscarson. Funeral Services honoring MaryAnn’s life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Private interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Paris, WI. A visitation for MaryAnn will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial remembrances to Heartland Hospice Services of Kenosha, 9114 58th Pl. #500, Kenosha, WI 53144 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. The family offers their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Addison; especially to Annie for her kindness and compassion. Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 262-658-4101 Online Condolences at



MaryAnn Funk October 1, 1931 - March 17, 2019 MaryAnn Funk, age 87, a loving wife for 39 years, a devoted mother of four, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of fourteen, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie. Born in Hays, Kansas on October 1, 1931, she was the oldest child of Rose and Clement Urban. MaryAnn was educated in Hutchinson, Kansas and moved to Colorado, where in 1951, she married Louis H. Funk. One of their first dates, to her mother’s utter delight, was a Sunday Mass. They moved to the family farm in Paris, WI and had four children: Janice, Joseph, Jill, and Jackie. MaryAnn worked at a hospital and on the farm; baked delectable apple pies; traveled to Palm Springs, Hawaii and Florida; and played pinochle and golf with a passion. When she was 62, she hit a hole-in-one. When she lost her favorite travel partner, Louie, in 1990, she kept taking trips with friends and family, touring China, Germany, Florida and Alaska. She also loved to watch her beloved White Sox play baseball. She is survived by her three oldest children, Janice (Bruce) Bosman of Kenosha, Joseph (Dianne) Funk of Union Grove and Jill Oscarson of Pleasant Prairie; all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Urban; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; their youngest daughter, Jackie; nine sisters and brother; and her son-in-law, Richard Oscarson. Funeral Services honoring MaryAnn’s life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7400 39th Avenue. Private interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Paris, WI. A visitation for MaryAnn will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial remembrances to Heartland Hospice Services of Kenosha, 9114 58th Pl. #500, Kenosha, WI 53144 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. The family offers their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Addison; especially to Annie for her kindness and compassion. Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 262-658-4101 Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com Funeral Home Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha , WI 53144

(262) 658-4101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close