MaryAnn Simanek

May 27, 1944 - January 25, 2020

RACINE - MaryAnn (nee: Bencriscutto) Simanek, 75, passed away on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

She was born in Racine on May 27, 1944, the daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bencriscutto.

MaryAnn was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School. Golf was her life and she loved teaching. She worked as a golf professional at Johnson Park Golf Course. MaryAnn was a USGA golfer. She won the State Public Links Golf Championship and several city golf titles as an amateur. She loved animals very much, especially her precious dogs, but most of all her love of life was Golf. She learned to teach from her father Mike and sometimes would teach beside him at Johnson Park as well as her brother Matt.

Surviving her are her three sisters and brother, Nancy, Kathy, Laura and Matthew. She will be missed by many but always be with us in our hearts. Although she may be gone, Her Kindness, Love, and Guiding words will be there to remember forever.

In keeping with MaryAnn's wishes, private services and burial have taken place at Calvary Cemetery.

