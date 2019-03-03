RACINE - MaryJane S. Michels, age 87, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Ascension Franklin Hospital. She was born in Racine, October 21, 1931, daughter of the late Frank and Sylvia (Nee: Denell) Kline. On August 6, 1960 she was united in marriage to Charles E. Michels. MaryJane was a longtime faithful member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She was also a member of the 5th Street Yacht Club since its inception in 1964. Her hobbies included boating, reading and sewing. Most of all she was loved and devoted her life to her family. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Charles; her children, Kenneth (Greta) Michels of MI, Thomas (Linda) Michels of Franksville, Anne Michels of Racine, Frank (Nansi) Michels of Utica, New York; her grandchildren, Jade, Sara, Amy, Gregory, and Spencer; three great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis (Frances) Kline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Rich O’Leary O.S.A. officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 am. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019