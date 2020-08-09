1/1
Mason R. Maresh
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mason R. Maresh

September 29, 1990 – July 29, 2020

RACINE – Mason Robert Maresh, age 29, found peace on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Mason was born in Burlington, WI on September 29, 1990. He was a graduate of St. Lucy School and Washington Park High School. Talented with his hands, Mason was employed as an accomplished welder and CNC maintenance mechanic.

Among his interests, Mason stayed in shape by working out, fishing, and computer. However, Mason's world revolved around his beautiful son, Ayden (age 7). When Mason was healthy, his personality was bigger than life itself…always happy, joking, funny and life of the party.

In addition to his beloved son, Ayden…Mason is survived by his mother, Kay Maresh; father, Eric Maresh; Ayden's mother, Julia Ruyter; grandparents, Jeannie & Bon Zaptin, Elinor & Dennis Wendt, and June & Ron Winkelman; other dear relatives and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Mason was greeted in Heaven by his dad, Dale Dixon; and grandfather, Thomas Pettit.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Roma Lodge (7130 Spring Street) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm. A reception will immediately follow. Please, Mason would only want those who truly cared & loved him to attend. Memorials may be directed to the family for the benefit of Ayden.

In memory of Mason…please, please, please be aware that mental health illness is a crisis in our community. There are a lot of people, some of whom you would never realize or believe, struggling with everyday life due to mental illness. This epidemic needs to be addressed…please be aware and understand that this medical illness is real.

In Mason's very own words…"Remember me as I once was".

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Roma Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved