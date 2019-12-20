Matthew Aaron Wagner

June 30, 1977 - December 16, 2019

Matthew Aaron Wagner, beloved son, brother, and friend, was born on June 30th 1977 in Racine, Wisconsin. Due to a rare medical condition, Matt fought from the very beginning for the life he so loved. In recent years, his struggle became more difficult, and on Monday, December 16th 2019, Matt's body said "enough." He passed away peacefully at home with his family, his dogs, and the spirit of Christmas all around him.

In spite of his challenges, Matt attended Ballard High School in Louisville, KY before moving to Charlotte, NC with his family. In Charlotte, he was very active in the community and made friends wherever he went. He was a volunteer at the South Charlotte Branch of the Mecklenburg County Public Library, he participated in the Beyond Limits program at the Harris YMCA, and he attended many programs at the Marion Diehl Center.

Matt is unforgettable. He was a character with a larger-than-life personality and a great sense of humor. There are a million "Matt" stories that everyone who knew him will always remember. He showed us how to enjoy the simple things in life. He loved the joy of holidays, music, making art, baking, being outdoors, and spending time with family. Matt was a great observer of life and a great teacher; he taught those around him that life is more than what meets the eye.

Matt is survived by his parents, Cindy and Steve Wagner, and his siblings, Elizabeth Wagner (Evan Harrison) and Charlie Wagner, who will miss him forever and hope to honor his legacy. He is survived by his grandmother, Lois Ellison, his special aunt and uncle Laurie and Kevin Johnson as well as many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his dear friend and caregiver Jennifer Wenninger, for whom the family has enormous gratitude.

In addition to Jennifer, the family would also like to thank Dr. Geoffrey Wrinkle for his expertise, compassion, and dedication. Dr. Wrinkle, as well as nurse Kathy Thompson and the staff at Carmel Family Practice, "went the distance" to support Matt and his family on this journey. We know that Matt would also like to thank Linda, Barbara, and La Shaira, librarians at the South Charlotte Branch; Gabriella, Amber, Dan, Dana, and many other wonderful staff at the Harris YMCA; and Katie and Shawn at the Marion Diehl Center.

A celebration to honor Matt's life is being planned; details are forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Charlotte Branch of the Mecklenburg County Public Library or the Beyond Limits program at the Harris YMCA.