Matthew D. McCombs

When Matthew was a little boy he always told his dad, "I'm going to take you to the Bullfights, Dad!"…and he did…"Running the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain"…three times!

Matthew Dennis McCombs, beloved son of Cathy and Dennis McCombs, oldest brother of Megan, Ryan and Shana, died suddenly and unexpectedly as the result of a fall at his office on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. He was 50 years old. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Matthew attended St. Edward grade school and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1987. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1991. And the great adventure began!

Matthew jumped on a Honda motorbike held together with duct tape and two little Hefty bags full of his belongings and took off cross-country to California. He was accepted into Whittier Law School and graduated with his JD in 1995. Matthew never practiced law, instead he followed his dream into the film business, traveling the world procuring films as founder and CEO of Spotlight Pictures. In 2001 he produced his first feature film, Backflash, which premiered in Racine at the Westgate Theatre with the reception held at The Mosquito Inn.

Matthew was larger than life. Towering at 6'7", if you ever met Matt you never forgot him….and he never forgot you. Animated and full of life, he loved people and had friends all over the world. He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved Racine.

Matthew married the love of his life "Mi" Milda Juzumaite in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2016. Matthew finally had the partner he always wanted to join him in his adventures around the world!

Matthew was preceded in death by many who loved him. Grandparents Margaret and William McCombs and August and Theresa Beres, Uncle Jim Mastous, Aunt Carolyn Umlor, Uncle Bill McCombs, Aunt Pat Iversen, Aunt Kay McCombs, cousin Brielle Beres and his dearest cousin Nicki Mastous.

We are joining together Saturday, November 2, 2019 in celebration of Matthew's life. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1514 Grove Avenue, Racine, WI, followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m.

We will then be gathering at The Ivanhoe Pub, 231 Main Street, Racine following the Mass. We welcome all to share in his memory.

