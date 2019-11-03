Matthew J. Otto

January 30, 1974 - October 25, 2019

RACINE - Matthew John Otto, 45, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on October 25, 2019. He was born in Racine on January 30, 1974. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Verne Otto, and grandparents, Ray and Doris Shockley.

Matt is survived by his mother and step-father, Carol and Rodney Lueke; his three brothers, Verne (Kim) Otto, Neil Lueke, and Nicholas Lueke; nieces Samantha Greene, Melissa Otto, and Erica Otto; aunts and uncles, Robert and Suzan (Otto) Brau, Chuck Shockley, Eve and Mark Nelson, Lee Roy Shockley, Randy Shockley, Pamela Carroll, and numerous loving aunts and uncles; Cousins, Cassandra Nelson, Doris Carroll, Tim Carroll, Nichole Carroll, Raymond Shockley, Billy Shockley, Jerry Shockley, Johanna Tabor, and numerous loving cousins.

Matthew's passions in life were deer hunting, fishing and playing pool. He was a master at all three, and always got the biggest buck or fish. He was currently employed at PPG Industries. Matthews smile and laughter will never be forgotten.

A memorial visitation for Matt will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Following visitation a celebration of Matthew's life will be held at Greg's Catering in Franksville.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

