Matthew James Blonski
1985 - 2020
Matthew James Blonski November 25, 1985 - April 29, 2020 RACINE- Matthew James Blonski, 34, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Matthew was born in Milwaukee on November 25, 1985 to Jeffrey and Carol (nee: Mainus) Blonski. He graduated from St. Rita's School and Horlick High School as a homecoming king and state volleyball champion. He then received his bachelor's degree from UW- Milwaukee. Matt was employed as a supervisor at PPG Industries in Oak Creek. He was a 4-H member which started his love for the outdoors. Matt loved anything that had to do with the outdoors fishing, hunting and golfing. He was a gentle giant and would do anything for anyone. Matt was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. His presence filled up a room and he made anywhere feel like a party. Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents Jeff and Carol, brother Jeffrey (Heather), fiancée Kaycee Hearne and his beloved lab Vinny, Kaycee's parents Daryl and Kim Hearne and her brother Derek Hearne. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and too many friends to list by name. Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents Elaine and Ralph Blonski and Lois and Joseph Mainus. A private family service was held and a celebration of Matt's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com

Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Sweetheart, may you be at peace. We have many memories of you and the boys in your high school days. Too many card games and shenanigans to count. I will bake you a cake for your . Love Mama Britt
Suzy Britten
Friend
