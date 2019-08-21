Matthew "Mike" Kusters

February 20, 1952 - August 14, 2019

Matthew "Mike" Kusters, 67, died peacefully on August 14, 2019 at his home.

Mike was born on February 20, 1952 in Racine, WI to Matthew and Mary Kusters. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1970, before marrying Carol Mardis, his high school sweetheart, in 1972. Mike was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Christ for 44 years. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Mary Kusters; and his brother-in-law, Steven Mardis. Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons Josh (Stacie) and Matt (Sarah); grandchildren, Madison, Sadie, Gabe, Mikel, Mason, Anna, Emma, Lilly, and Evan; and siblings, Anna Marie Clausen, Kathy (Tim) Just, Jim (Kathy) Kusters, Theresa (Steve) Livingston, Mary (Dave) Kehrli, Hank (Jackie) Kusters, and Jane (Dale) Stefanich; his wife's siblings, Gary (Brenda) Mardis, Amy (Bob) Hazlett, and sister-in-law, Brenda Mardis; 29 nephews and nieces, and dozens of great-nephews/nieces. Mike will be greatly missed.