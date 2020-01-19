Dr. Maurice Krashin

March 4, 1936 - January 7, 2020

RACINE - Dr. Maurice Krashin, COL, Ret. U.S.Army, of Racine, WI, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee on January 7, 2020.

He was born on March 4, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. Maurice earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University, a Masters Degree in Science in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and a Medical Degree from Michigan State University. After completing his Masters Degree, Maurice worked for Hercules which was contracted by NASA to design and build missile systems. He worked there for fifteen (15) years, at which point Maurice then left to earn his Medical Degree at age thirty-seven (37). Maurice then entered the Army as a Captain and completed his residency at Tripler Hospital in Hawaii at Fort Schafter. He served in the Army until he was retired due to age. During his time in the service, he achieved the rank of Colonel. He served in various positions in the Army to include multiple overseas assignments. Maurice served as the MEDDAC (Hospital) Commander at Fort Ben Harrison as well as the Command Surgeon of Recruiting Command. After retiring from the Army, Maurice worked in private practice, and then returned to the military as a civilian. Maurice served as the Command Surgeon of the Milwaukee MEPS in his civilian capacity. He retired from this final employment position on 3 December 2018.

Maurice's hobbies were reading, collecting antiques, listening to public radio, listening to classical music, learning foreign languages, visiting museums, watching absurd comedies (Monty Python) and donating to multiple charities. He was particularly drawn to charities involving children, animals and Native Americans causes. He also was a trained sailor and could play the French horn. The Army was his favorite vocation and his favorite time of life. Of it he often said, "where else can you go to work every day with heroes." Being extremely modest, he did not consider himself to be one of those heroes, but all who knew him knew better. The world is a lesser place with him not in it, but Heaven has gained a legendary angel to protect and watch over us all.

Maurice is predeceased by his beloved first wife, Sandra, to whom he was married for fifty-two (52) years. He is survived by his equally beloved second wife, Jacquelyn Havey, of Racine, WI, his six (6) children, James (Cheryl), Daniel (Natalia), Leilani (Travis), Alex, Nicole (Darrin), and Sarah (Tyrone). He is also survived by nine (9) grandchildren. Maurice and Sandra were foster parents and had many children pass through their home for care, with Nicole and Sarah being the last ones, whom they adopted. Previous to that, after spending time deployed in Korea on an unaccompanied tour, Maurice came back and adopted Leilani and Alex from Korea with Sandra. Leilani and Alex were both close to death at the time of their adoption. James and Daniel are Maurice and Sandra's biological children.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12:30pm – 1:30pm. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

