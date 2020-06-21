Maxima "Maxine" Musquiz Lopez

September 5, 1931 - June 12, 2020

RACINE - Maxima "Maxine" Musquiz Lopez, 88, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Maxine was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 5, 1931, to Roberto and Felecidad Musquiz. Maxine was a devoted Catholic and very active in the community and her church. Her door was always open, and she loved feeding everyone. She also fostered children and was taught how to be a midwife. Maxine also had a passion for gardening and had a real green thumb.

Maxine is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Rubel, Emilia (Santos) Nava, Theresa (Jeff) Hansen and Rosemary Hernandez (fostered); grandchildren, Emily Rubel, Christine (Thomas) Lyle, Melissa (Terry) Anderson, Santos, Jr. (Ashley O'Dell), Amanda (Randy) Mattie, Bryon (Jenny Fergus), Jason (Jessica), Jeremy (Andrea Grandy), Natalia, Michelle, Katherine (Joseph) Geotina, and Cameron Castillo Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Maxine, and Jameson Lyle, Avarie Anderson, Damion Nava, Jenna Zeitz, Jayce Anthony Mattie, Skyler, Mia, Stephanie, Jason Jr., Jenacey, and Jeremy II Hansen and Makayla, Maria, Makena and Joseph Jr. Geotina. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Serapio Delacerda Lopez and siblings, Maria Silva, Federico Musquiz, Ismael Musquiz, Eugenia Martinez, Margarita Sanchez, Dolores Garcia, and Guadalupe Cruz Estrada as well as her only son Alfredo "Freddy" Raymond Castillo Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Inurnment will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II in San Antonio, TX.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Kathy, JoAnn, and Cassandra with Hospice Alliance, special friend, Rachel Johnson Sheppard with Heritage Senior Living, for all her advice, and to Martha Munoz Si Fuentez, who was Maxine's care provider throughout the years in San Antonio, TX.

