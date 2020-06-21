Maxima Musquiz "Maxine" Lopez
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxima's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maxima "Maxine" Musquiz Lopez

September 5, 1931 - June 12, 2020

RACINE - Maxima "Maxine" Musquiz Lopez, 88, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Maxine was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 5, 1931, to Roberto and Felecidad Musquiz. Maxine was a devoted Catholic and very active in the community and her church. Her door was always open, and she loved feeding everyone. She also fostered children and was taught how to be a midwife. Maxine also had a passion for gardening and had a real green thumb.

Maxine is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Rubel, Emilia (Santos) Nava, Theresa (Jeff) Hansen and Rosemary Hernandez (fostered); grandchildren, Emily Rubel, Christine (Thomas) Lyle, Melissa (Terry) Anderson, Santos, Jr. (Ashley O'Dell), Amanda (Randy) Mattie, Bryon (Jenny Fergus), Jason (Jessica), Jeremy (Andrea Grandy), Natalia, Michelle, Katherine (Joseph) Geotina, and Cameron Castillo Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Maxine, and Jameson Lyle, Avarie Anderson, Damion Nava, Jenna Zeitz, Jayce Anthony Mattie, Skyler, Mia, Stephanie, Jason Jr., Jenacey, and Jeremy II Hansen and Makayla, Maria, Makena and Joseph Jr. Geotina. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Serapio Delacerda Lopez and siblings, Maria Silva, Federico Musquiz, Ismael Musquiz, Eugenia Martinez, Margarita Sanchez, Dolores Garcia, and Guadalupe Cruz Estrada as well as her only son Alfredo "Freddy" Raymond Castillo Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Inurnment will take place at San Fernando Cemetery II in San Antonio, TX.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Kathy, JoAnn, and Cassandra with Hospice Alliance, special friend, Rachel Johnson Sheppard with Heritage Senior Living, for all her advice, and to Martha Munoz Si Fuentez, who was Maxine's care provider throughout the years in San Antonio, TX.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved