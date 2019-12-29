May E. Needham

May 27, 1939 - December 24, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - May E. Needham, 80, passed away at Bay Harbor Assisted Living on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

May was born in Dublin, Ireland on May 27, 1939 to William and Sarah (nee: Howard) Ross. She married Anthony Needham in 1972 in Belfast, Northern Ireland and they moved to Racine in 1979. Tony preceded her in death on December 10, 2014. May worked as an administrative assistant until her retirement. In her free time, she loved to garden and spend time with her family.

May is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert and Aleksandra Needham, grandson Matthew Needham, sister Jean Schneider (John), brother William Ross (Betty), and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for May will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street on Friday, January 3, 2020. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, January 2 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

