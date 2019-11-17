Mel Hagopian

May 31, 1923 - November 13, 2019

Mel Hagopian, age 96, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 31, 1923, in Kenosha, WI to the late Lee and Emma (Green) Hagopian, the youngest of five children,

Mel survived three wives. Helen (Levonian) Hagopian died during childbirth with son in 1943. In 1946 he married Mary (Chardukian) Hagopian with whom he had children Allen and Daniel. Mary passed away in 1992. Third wife Cecelia (Mock) Hagopian passed away in 2014.

Mel served in Europe during WWII where he landed on D-Day in the first wave on Omaha Beach, fought sometimes hand-to-hand through Paris and into Belgium. He was captured and escaped during the Battle of the Bulge. Mel proudly served with the Racine Police Department from 1950 until 1978, when he retired as the Chief of Police. In his spare time, Mel loved playing pinochle with his friends at St. Mesrob. An avid Cubs fan, Mel was overjoyed to finally watch the Cubs win a World Series after ninety-three years of heartbreak. Above all, Mel will be best remembered for his great love for his family.

Mel will be dearly missed by his children, Al (Jan) and Danny (Bonnie); grandchildren, Lisa Kann (Stuart Kerr), Ari (Rosie) Hagopian, Mara (Grant) Bijold, and Nico (Blandine) Hagopian; great grandchildren, Brevin Kann, Evie Bijold, and Anaya Hagopian. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Rose (Chardukian) Bratton, Sophie Chardukian, and Doris Williams. In his last years he enjoyed weekly visits in Kenosha with his special nephew Nubs (Dorothy) Hagopian; further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mel was preceded in death by brother, Lee (Vi) Hagopian; sisters, Margaret, Bibs (George Diehl), and Leona; brothers-in-law, Armen (Selma), George, and Jack Chardukian, Richard (Eve) Geller, and Al Bratton; and sister-in-law, Margaret Metz.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie Street, with Fr. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Interment will Full Military and Police Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet at the church prior to the service 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.

The family extends a special thank you to Lauren Shawhan for her loving and compassionate care for the past three years.

