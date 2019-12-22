Melinda L. McNeil-Weaver

May 5, 1966 - December 11, 2019

RACINE - Melinda L. McNeil-Weaver, age 53, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 11, 2019. Melinda was born in Birmingham, AL on May 5, 1966, daughter of Jerry and Carolyn (nee: Ford) McNeil.

Melinda was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1984". Furthering her education which was very important to her, she attained a degree in Accounting from UW-Milwaukee and earned her MBA at UW-Parkside. Melinda was employed with CNH as a credit analyst for nearly twenty years. She then loved her time substitute teaching with Racine Unified helping educate countless children. In her spare time, Melinda enjoyed gardening and was an avid Packer backer. Melinda will be best remembered for her zest for life, deep appreciation for education and her great love for her family, especially for her son, Justice.

Melinda will be dearly missed by her son, Justice; parents, Carolyn McNeil (Abner Shaw), Jerry (Jocelyn) McNeil; siblings, Carolyn R. McNeil, Daion (Robin) Shaw, April Young, Phillip McNeil, Karen McNeil, Derek Shaw; nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State Street, on Saturday December 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Keith Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

