Melissa J. Jorgenson

February 6, 1972 - May 31, 2019

KANSASVILLE – Melissa J. Jorgenson (nee. Mielcarek), age 47, passed away at her residence on May 31, 2019.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Jim; father, Robert Mielcarek; mother, Connie (Gary) Exner; siblings, her twin sister Christy (Mike) Walsh, and brother, David (Catherine) Mielcarek; grandma, Charlotte Krause; nephews, Devin Mielcarek, Jack & Ryan Shenkenberg; father-in-law, Harold (Melody) Jorgenson; Jim's siblings, Debbie Hebior, her children, Danny, Sara, & Curtis, and Lisa (Jim) Heilman, her daughter, Jenna. She is also survived by her close circle of friends since grade school; Tracy, Sheila, and Nicole.

She was preceded in death by her son, Timmy; her grandpa, Lowell Krause.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:30-6:30 pm. Memorial services will immediately follow at 6:30 pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500