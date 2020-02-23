Melvin G. Sipher

August 15, 1944- February 11, 2020

Kansasville- Melvin Gary Sipher, 75, passed away at Ascension- All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Racine on August 15, 1944, son of Melvin E. and Delilah (Nee: Phillips) Sipher.

Melvin proudly served his country in the National Guard. He was employed by Walker Forge, until joining the Racine County Sheriff's department as a Deputy until his retirement in 2000. Mel, known affectionately as Sonny to some and as Bumpa to most, had many great passions. These passions included leather making, woodcrafting, stone carving, and reconditioning knives. He worked with such precision and patience that his projects were pristine. He had a deep passion for Native American culture, never missing a Pow Wow or Rendezvous.

The only thing that Mel enjoyed more than celebrating his Native heritage was spending time with his kids and grandkids. Nothing made him more ecstatic than celebrating Christmas with his family. Nicknamed Santa Bumpa around the holidays, Mel went above and beyond on Christmas. No matter how long or intricate the list, Santa Bumpa and Sandy always made it work. Watching the excitement that he brought to his family rendered him an overjoyed sense of peace.

Mel was quick witted and always brought a smile or a quick laugh whenever you were in his presence. He was always there when you needed him. In his own words, "The things I do for my children" were endless as there was nothing he wouldn't do for his family.

Mel will be dearly missed by his companion of over 27 years, Sandy Ericksen; children, Robb (Kim) Sipher, Mike (Barb Evans), Lisa (Steve) Sipher-Vieau; grandchildren, Brittany Sipher, Brooke Sipher, Samantha (Dylan Kleczka) Trimberger, Whitney Vieau, Aaron Vieau, Brent Vieau, Bailey Vieau; mother, Delilah "Dolly" Taleck; sisters, Sheila Lopour, Nancy Dowler; sisters-in-law, Susan (Peter Henning) Ericksen, Sonia Ericksen; mother-in-law, Karen Ericksen; niece, Erica Struble; nephew, Cody Struble; former wife, Sharon Sipher; his precious cat Peewee; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Melvin is preceded in death by his father, Melvin E. Sipher; father-in-law, Eric Ericksen brothers-in-law, Glen Lopour, and Chuck Dowler.

In accordance with Melvin's wishes, private services for the family were held.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM