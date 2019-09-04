Merlyn A. Jekich

July 1, 1927 - September 1, 2019

RACINE - passed away on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 92. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Lazar. Loving mother of Milo (Claudia) and Mark. Proud grandmother of Michelle (Clinton), Melony, Ashley (Tammer), Joe (Michelle), and Lisa (John). Great-grandparent of 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Warren (Lorrain). Preceded in death by her sister, Georgie (Alvin). Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 12:00PM. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Molthen Bell

[email protected]

414-762-0154