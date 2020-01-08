Mia Jasmine Hilda Small

February 14, 2009 – January 5, 2020

RACINE – Mia Jasmine Hilda Small, age 10, joined the choirs of angels in Heaven on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 08:52 am. Her legacy of love lives on through 5 other people who were in need, with Mia's generous gifts of organ & tissue donation.

A true blessing to her entire family, Mia was born on February 14, 2009 to Derek and Maria (nee: Estrella) Small. Born on Valentine's Day, she even had a "heart shaped" birthmark on her upper right arm…..Mia was truly full of love. She was currently in 5th grade at Mitchell Elementary School and was dreaming of attending Walden III for middle and high school. In her own words, Mia was an A+, B+ student. Reading, math & science were her strong points. Mia's teachers claimed that she was respectful, responsible, kind and a sweet young lady. Mia said she knew she wasn't the smartest kid in the world, but expressed that she wanted to work hard in school so she could have a good job when she was older…..and wanted to be remembered as being the first woman President of the United States of America.

Mia was a proud and active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Among her interests, Mia was a spectacular artist, outstanding gymnast, enjoyed shopping excursions, had quite the sweet tooth, and absolutely loved her family.

Surviving are her beloved mom & dad, Derek & Maria; adored brothers & sisters, Derek Small Jr., Eric Small, Breana Estrella, Alyssa Roberts & Madison Small; grandmothers, Hilda Small & Esther Estrella; uncles, Carlos Estrella & Junior Small; aunts, Jacqueline Verdezoto, Sarah Denomie, Gwendoline De Santos & Arlene Robinson; nephews & nieces, Stephon, Julissa, Shawn, Brooklyn & Justice Small; and other special relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Mia was greeted in Heaven by her grandfathers, Jarvis Small & Carlos Estrella, Sr.

Services celebrating Mia's beautiful life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (2417 Drexel Avenue) on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Racine Police, Racine Fire & Rescue, Flight for Life, and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for doing everything in their powers in trying to save our amazing Mia! May God bless all of you!

