Michael A. Ganz, MD March 30, 1958 – February 25, 2019 RACINE – Michael A. Ganz, MD; age 60; passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019, as the result of a heart attack. Michael was born in Chicago, IL on March 30, 1958 to Victor and Lorraine (nee: Greenman) Ganz. He graduated from Niles West High School – Skokie in 1976 and went on to dedicate himself to his education and fulfill his dreams of being a doctor. Michael received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from University of Illinois – Champaign, earned his Doctor of Medicine from Chicago Medical School, served his Residency at University of Illinois Hospital, and completed his Fellowship in Allergy & Immunology at Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Ganz came to Racine and went on to establish Ganz Allergy & Asthma Clinic in 1998 – enhancing the lives of thousands of patients during his career. Dr. Ganz was a dedicated, compassionate, intelligent, and unbelievably caring doctor to every single patient. He will always be remembered for his kind and genuine character. Mike had a love for reading and learning. He loved history, movies, grilling out, and spending time with his family. Mike was very active and enjoyed skiing, golfing, and biking. He always enjoyed a great find; whether it was an arrowhead on a hike in Arizona, a hole-in-the-wall bookstore in the heart of New York City, or an exact replica of a sword from The Lord of the Rings. Mike shared a deep love for Chicago sports with his father and passed on his love for the Bears, the Cubs, and the Blackhawks to his girls. Mike’s Olde English Bulldogs, Olive and Winston brought him endless joy in the last 6 years. They were his loyal companions and his best friends. Above all else, there was nothing he loved more than his 3 gorgeous girls. They were his entire life and he told everyone he knew just how proud he was to be their dad. Carly, Jennifer, and Elena could always count on him for a classic dad joke, a selfie with the dogs, or a goodnight text. Surviving are Mike’s beloved daughters Carly Elizabeth Ganz, Jennifer Rose (Nathan Abrahamson) Ganz and Elena Renee Ganz; mother, Lorraine Ganz; former wife & forever best-friend, Susan (nee: Horne) Ganz; sister, Leslie (Larry) Susler; brothers, Dr. Robert (Keri) Ganz and Phillip Ganz; niece, Sarah Susler; nephews, Gabriel, Zander & Harlow Ganz; loyal canine companions, Winston & Olive; the entire Horne family, his office staff family, and an abundance of faithful friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Victor Ganz, in 2014. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rabbi Martyn Adelberg officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Friends can meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Shalom Memorial Park (1700 W. Rand Road Arlington Heights, IL 60004) on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 am with Shiva to follow. Memorials to Rimland Services (providing a welcoming home to individuals with autism) 1265 Hartrey Ave. Evanston, IL 60202 have been suggested. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 1, 2019

