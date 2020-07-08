1/1
Michael D. Lamers
Michael D. Lamers

MT. PLEASANT - Michael D. Lamers, 71, passed away at his beloved lake home in Lake Tomahawk on June 28, 2020. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 10th at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
10
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
