Michael E. Prochniak

RACINE- Michael E. Prochniak, 53, passed away at his residence on Friday August 30, 2019.

Mike was an Investigator for the Racine County Sheriff's Department until his retirement. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Brosky, adored daughters Lia Rhoades and Jocelyn Brosky and grandchildren, Jacob and Penelope Rhoades.

In keeping with Mike's wishes private family services will be held.

Mike's family would like to thank the Racine County Sheriff's Department and the Caledonia Police Department for their support during this time.

