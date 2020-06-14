Michael ""Mike"" J. Haumersen

August 16, 1963 – June 11, 2020

Racine – Michael "Mike" James Haumersen, age 56; passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Mike was born in Racine on August 16, 1963 to James & Janet (nee: Bristow) Haumersen. A 1982 graduate of St. Catherine's High School, he faithfully enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. On May 25, 1991 in Pentecost Lutheran Church, Mike was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mia (nee: Dzioba).

Following in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather of whom owned & operated J.H. Haumersen & Sons Brick, Mike was employed in the hardscape supply business as a sales executive for his entire career. He was a proud member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Mike was never really into organized clubs or groups…he was more into individual relationships. Nicknamed by his family as "Mayor", he never forgot a name or face which led him to establish many, many valued friendships over the years. Mike had the gift for de-escalating difficult situations and keeping peace amongst family & friends. Easy to please, Mike was happiest while sitting around a campfire with all of his loved ones.

Surviving are his loving wife of 29 years, Mia; their children, Lauren Haumersen (Kyle Jaeger) and Mitchell (Emily) Haumersen; mother, Janet Haumersen; brother, Mark (Peggy) Haumersen; sisters, Kim (Carl) Simon and Laurie (Brian) Dunk; mother-in-law, Cheryl Dzioba; sister-in-law, Tami McKay; brother-in-law, Erik Dzioba; dearly loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Mike was greeted in Heaven by his father, Jim Haumersen; father-in-law, Thomas Dzioba; nephew, Dylan Dohr; and longtime buddies, Jim Glassen & Louie Griffith.

Services celebrating Mike's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 pm.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

"Semper Fi"

