Michael J. Helvick

MT. PLEASANT - Michael J. Helvick, 42, passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He was born in Racine on April 6, 1978 the son of Robert and Cori (nee: Svoboda) Helvick. A private funeral was held with Ron Bailey, a close friend of the family, officiating.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

